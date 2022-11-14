Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting on Cochran Drive

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening on the 900 block of Cochran Drive.

According to TPD, the male victim was taking out the trash for an elderly couple when several gunshots rang out.

Preliminary findings determined occupants of two vehicles were in the roadway shooting at each other. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim is not believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing to identify and locate the involved vehicles and individuals.

No arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, call crime stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

