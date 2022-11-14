TPD remembers Sgt. Dale Green, 20 years after he was killed in the line of duty.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday marked 20 years since TPD sergeant Dale Green was killed in the line of duty while responding to a home-invasion robbery.

TPD chaplain Kelly Burke says he remembers that day vividly even now, two decades later.

“There really isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t remember him,” Burke said.

Burke was a close friend of Green, serving with him for years and connecting over shared faith.

“I was blessed to work with people like Dale Green and to be friends with people like Dale Green,” Burke said.

Burke says Green was someone who was always nurturing those around him and pushing them to be the best versions of themselves.

All these years later, Burke is thankful he got the opportunity to know and love Green.

“That’s one of my takeaways from Dale’s life--is just don’t miss the opportunities to just say your ‘I love you’s,’ ‘I’m sorry,’ ‘Please forgive me.’ Whatever you need to do, do it. Because you have no promise of tomorrow.”

