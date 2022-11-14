Trump’s comments on Florida 2018 gubernatorial vote fuel court filing, call for investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate comments by former President Donald Trump about his role in the 2018 Florida governor’s race.

Trump made a post on Truth Social Thursday saying “votes were being stolen” in Broward County.

“I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen,” Trump wrote about Ron DeSantis’s win over Andrew Gillum.

Nikki Fried - who is also an elected member of the Florida Cabinet - sent a letter to U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland on Monday asking for him to investigate.

“If the President was tampering with state ballots, we need to know. If he is fabricating these allegations in the name of politics, we need to know,” Fried said.

Fried’s call for a DOJ investigation comes days after defense lawyers for former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum cited former President Trump’s comments in a filing with the federal court.

Gillum’s team had called on the judge earlier in the week to dismiss federal charges against him and requested a hearing to review claims that the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office selectively prosecuted Gillum because he was a black candidate for governor.

“Former President Trump’s posts raise serious questions about how exactly Trump ‘fixed’ DeSantis’ campaign and what Trump directed the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to do, and whether there is any connection to the FBI’s investigation and later prosecution of Gillum.”

DeSantis won the 2018 gubernatorial race by just over 32,000 votes.

He was re-elected last week with nearly 60% of the vote over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.