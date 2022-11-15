Chef Sergio Endara’s French toast casserole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio stopped by the Good Morning Show and shared his recipe for a French toast casserole.

French Toast Casserole

Ingredients:

Glaze

8 oz butter

1 cup light brown sugar

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 whole loaf Challah, sliced 1/2 inch thick

Custard

11/2 cups half and half

6 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Topping

3/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup pecan pieces

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

(8-oz) can canola spray

Steps:

1. Lightly spray a 2″ hotel pan with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Melt the butter in a saucepan, and stir in brown sugar & syrup. Bring the mixture to a simmer, cooking until the sugar melts. Pour the glaze into the prepared pan,

spreading it to the corners. Lay the slices of bread in the pan atop the glaze.

3. Whisk together half & half, eggs, vanilla & salt. Pour over the bread, pressing the bread into the custard. Cover, and refrigerate for at least one hour or

overnight. Preheat oven to 325°F.

4. Make the topping by stirring together brown sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon & pecans. Sprinkle it evenly over the bread.

5. Bake for 40-45 minutes, until it’s bubbly and the top is very lightly browned.

