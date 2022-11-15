City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee city officials and investors for the Lafayette Gardens Apartments held a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex Tuesday morning.

The complex provides 96 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for Tallahassee families at the Lafayette Street complex.

Treyvun Thomas has lived at the complex for around 11 months and said he came from an apartment he was sharing with a roommate paying around $1,400 a month.

“Rent is like right around $1 thousand, it’s better, it’s affordable, it has really nice amenities like a pool and a weight room,” Thomas said.

Thomas has lived in a one-bedroom at Lafayette Gardens for around 11 months and said it was the cheapest and nicest place on the market that he found.

“It’s a great area, from the balcony you can see a lot of Tallahassee,” Thomas said.

Thomas is among residents who qualified to live at Lafayette Gardens based on their income and said the extra money he’s able to save from rent, roughly $300, has already been paying financial dividends

“I spend money on other things that matter, rent is a priority wherever you go you have to pay your rent first, but with it being affordable and the right pricing I feel like I can get things done,” Thomas said.

Rents range from $415 to $1,093 a month and amenities include a clubhouse, pool, playground, media center, fitness center, bike and walk trail, as well as access to employment assistance, financial management and literacy services on-site at the complex for residents.

The complex marks a $21 million dollar investment through HTC housing into the city, it features four three-story buildings. One-bedroom apartments start at around 709 square feet and three-bedrooms start at over 11 hundred square feet.

Thomas said it’s a lifestyle-driven community.

“It was new, no one living here before me, the area was nice, they keep the area clean and nice so that was a big pet peeve for me and it drew me to the place,” Thomas said.

Tallahassee Mayor Pro-Tem Curtis Richardson said the complex is just scratching the surface of the future of affordable housing options.

“It removes a tremendous burden because we know that housing is one of the top expenses of a family, and if you’re putting all of your money into where you live in terms of your rent or mortgage then you don’t have money left over for food, for other amenities, for health care,” Richardson said.

