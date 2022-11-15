FSU moves to 0-3 on the season as they lose to Troy, 79-72

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State is now 0-3 on the early season. The Seminoles lost 79-72 to Troy on Monday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The Trojans improve to 3-0 on the early season. It marked Troy’s second victory in the series, moving to 2-9 against the Seminoles all-time and their first win since January 30, 1948.

It marks FSU’s worst start under head coach Leonard Hamilton. The last time they began a season 0-3 was in 2000-01 under then head coach Steve Robinson.

FSU, who went down by as many as 10 points early in the second half, led 50-48 with 10:28 remaining. They would not retain the lead and again found themselves down by eight just a couple of minutes later.

Down the stretch, FSU again struggled to muster a comeback as they continued to lose their composure in a variety of ways.

Troy led for nearly 32 minutes of action, while FSU led for just over five minutes on the evening.

FSU finished the evening with 19 turnovers, compared to just 14 assists. The Trojans scored 17 points off of FSU’s turnovers.

The Seminoles had three in double figures, led by 24 points by Darin Green Jr. That is a season-high for Green Jr. Other Seminoles in double figures were Cam’Ron Fletcher, who had a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards, and Caleb Mills with 14 points.

FSU was 20-of-44 (45.5%) from the floor, including 9-of-19 (47.4%) from deep. They were 23-of-33 (69.7%) from the line. They did grab 34 boards, having a +2 advantage on the glass for the evening. FSU had just six steals and two blocks.

Troy had four in double figures including guard Aamer Muhammad with 23 points and Christyon Eugene with 22 points, which was a new career-high for him.

As a team, Troy was 27-of-65 (41.5%) from the floor, including 12-of-30 (40.0%) from deep. They hit 13-of-22 (59.1%) of their free throw attempts. They had 32 rebounds. While they lost the overall battle on the glass, the Trojans had a 13-5 advantage in second-chance points. They finished with 18 assists, compared to 10 turnovers. They recorded 11 steals.

FSU’s current lack of depth showed as they were outscored 31-9 by Troy’s reserves. The lack of size for the Seminoles also showed, in a 28-18 advantage in the paint for the Trojans.

Up next: FSU will host Florida on Friday, November 18th at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.