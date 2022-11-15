Gunshot victim calls for help from Jefferson Co. fast food restaurant

2 shot and 7 injured at family BBQ in San Antonio
2 shot and 7 injured at family BBQ in San Antonio(none)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person who had been shot called for help from the McDonalds off I-10 and HWY 19 Monday night.

According to Sheriff Mac McNeill, the person was shot at a different location and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, McNeill tells WCTV It is unknown where the shooting happened, and no arrests have been made.

The area is closed off while the investigation is underway. No further information was released.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot while taking out trash, says Tallahassee Police
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
Sgt. Dale Green
TPD remembers Sgt. Dale Green, 20 years after he was killed in the line of duty

Latest News

Georgia Supervisor of Elections race the clock to prepare for Senate Runoff
Georgia Supervisor of Elections race the clock to prepare for Senate Runoff
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night
Florida Veteran’s Foundation holds golf outing fundraiser
Chaires Elementary art class sparks coast-to-coast postcard exchange