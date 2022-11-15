Gunshot victim calls for help from Jefferson Co. fast food restaurant

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person who had been shot called for help from the McDonalds off I-10 and HWY 19 Monday night.

According to Sheriff Mac McNeill, the person was shot at a different location and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, McNeill tells WCTV It is unknown where the shooting happened, and no arrests have been made.

The area is closed off while the investigation is underway. No further information was released.

