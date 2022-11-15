Lowndes County fires Vikings football coach Zach Grage

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - After just one season in Winnersville, Zach Grage is out as head coach of the Lowndes County Vikings, according to a release from the school.

Grage’s LHS squad went 5-6, the Vikings first losing season since 1994.

“This was an extremely hard decision and not one entered into lightly or without a lot of thought”, said Dr. Shawn Haralson in a statement released by the school.

“When I accepted this job I promised the community all my decisions would be made on what is best for the boys and girls of this school system. This is a decision that had to be made in the best interest of our school, team, and students,” Haralson wrote.

“While we will always strive to be the best and win all games at Lowndes, this is about more than wins and losses. Without going into detail, many aspects must be considered as decisions are made that impact every facet of the school system. We wish Coach Grage the best in his future endeavors,” Haralson said

Grage was named Head Coach earlier this year following the sudden departure of Jamey Dubose after just two seasons on the job.

The school says the search for a new head coach will begin “immediately” with an “intense” timetable for naming Grage’s successor who will be Lowndes’ fourth Head Coach in five seasons.

