Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a semi near the Greensboro exit on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County.

The westbound lanes of the interstate are closed, with a semi lying across the highway.

Traffic is being diverted off exit 181 at Quincy, according to FHP.

Troopers say there are no reported injuries from the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.