Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County

Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a semi near the Greensboro exit on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a semi near the Greensboro exit on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County.

The westbound lanes of the interstate are closed, with a semi lying across the highway.

Traffic is being diverted off exit 181 at Quincy, according to FHP.

Troopers say there are no reported injuries from the crash.

