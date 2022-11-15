Submit your Artemis I launch pictures!

It's the first test flight for the 322-foot rocket and will send a capsule with test dummies into lunar orbit.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - NASA is making another attempted launch of their Artemis I mission early Wednesday morning. After multiple scrubbed launch attempts and months of delays, NASA is aiming to launch their Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft into Outer Space at 1:04 Wednesday morning from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch window will remain open for two hours if NASA is not able to launch at 1:04 a.m.

According to scientists, the launch will be visible in most of the Big Bend and South Georgia. A graphic from NASA shows the outer range of visibility for the launch will reach as far west as Tallahassee and should be visible one minute and ten seconds after the rocket takes off. Those in and around Valdosta should see it about one minute after takeoff.

Artemis I Visibility Map
Artemis I Visibility Map(NASA/Kevin O’Brien)

