One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night

No arrests have been made, according to Tallahassee Police.
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Tallahassee on Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Holton Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, said a TPD spokesperson. The extent of their injuries was not provided, but the victim was expected to survive.

An investigation was opned, but no suspect had been arrested, said TPD.

The shooting happened less than 24 hours after police said a man was shot in Tallahassee while taking out the trash and roughly two weeks after eight people were shot and one person was killed in downtown Tallahassee.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot while taking out trash, says Tallahassee Police
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
Sgt. Dale Green
TPD remembers Sgt. Dale Green, 20 years after he was killed in the line of duty

Latest News

Georgia Supervisor of Elections race the clock to prepare for Senate Runoff
Georgia Supervisor of Elections race the clock to prepare for Senate Runoff
Florida Veteran’s Foundation holds golf outing fundraiser
Chaires Elementary art class sparks coast-to-coast postcard exchange
A Leon County classroom is churning out colorful postcards and sending them across the country.
Chaires Elementary art class sparks coast-to-coast postcard exchange