One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Tallahassee on Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Holton Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, said a TPD spokesperson. The extent of their injuries was not provided, but the victim was expected to survive.

An investigation was opned, but no suspect had been arrested, said TPD.

The shooting happened less than 24 hours after police said a man was shot in Tallahassee while taking out the trash and roughly two weeks after eight people were shot and one person was killed in downtown Tallahassee.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.