Two injured after shootout in Madison County

GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men are in the hospital after a shootout in Greenville Monday night.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got the call Monday evening around 7 pm about the two men exchanging gunfire at H&R Grocery on Main St. in Greenville.

When deputies arrived, one of the men was still at the scene. The other had left.

That second man reported his injuries in Jefferson County, calling for help from the McDonald’s off I-10 and Highway 19, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff.

Both men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says their injuries are serious but not life-threatening, and they are both in stable condition. At this time, investigators are not releasing their names.

Deputies say FDLE is assisting with the investigation, which remains active. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information relating to the incident to contact Jeff Rosenburg at 850-253-3324.

