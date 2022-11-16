Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County

A liter of puppies in desperate need of a home as local shelters face the brink of capacity.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A liter of puppies in desperate need of a home as local shelters face the brink of capacity.

Five puppies were dumped at the Thomasville Humane Society after allegedly being dumped several other times throughout the community placing officials at the shelter in an uncomfortable position when it comes to housing them.

Thomasville Humane Society’s marketing director Nick Mottola says it’s not the start to life that these puppies deserved.

“We brought them in and upon looking at them when they came in, we found out that they have scabies,” Nick Mottola said.

Now, they’re counting on the community to provide them with a brighter future. The Humane Society took to social media after receiving the liter of five asking for donations to help house and nurture them back to health.

“We have had to exhaust efforts into keeping them separate from the other animals and just putting that extra level of care into these puppies. so, it just really means a lot when our community helps out,” Nick Mottola said.

Mottola says with shelters seeing more animals coming in than going out, so adoptions are more important than ever and in this case, safe for families interested.

“It’s not a transferable disease to humans from animals. so, that’s not something for a potential adopter to worry about,” Nick Mottola said.

Mottola says the puppies are available for adoption but that they will be treated first before being released.

People are encouraged to hold on to their pets or try re-homing them through family and friends and social media first, then only turning to the shelter as a last resort.

To make a donation, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night
Man shot while taking out trash, says Tallahassee Police
New head coach Zach Grage is coming into a program that already has a winning culture.
Lowndes fires Vikings football coach Zach Grage
Gunshot victim calls for help from Jefferson Co. fast food restaurant
Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a semi near the Greensboro exit on...
Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County

Latest News

Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a...
Tallahassee experts weigh in on ‘crypto winter’ following FTX collapse
A liter of puppies in desperate need of a home as local shelters face the brink of capacity.
Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County
Tallahassee experts weigh in on ‘crypto winter’ following FTX collapse
City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex on Lafayette Street.
City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex