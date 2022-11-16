Crash with injuries on Blountstown Highway

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene of a crash Wednesday morning on Blountstown Highway near the Fort Braden Community Center.

FHP’s traffic crash and road condition map showed that troopers were dispatched to the scene around 6:40 a.m., and injuries were reported.

WCTV is working to learn the extent of those injuries and how many vehicles were involved.

A viewer sent WCTV a video of the crash scene Wednesday morning which can be viewed below.

