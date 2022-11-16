Operation Care Cards: TMH asking for decorated holiday cards for patients

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is asking for help spreading cheer to patients this holiday...
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is asking for help spreading cheer to patients this holiday season with Operation Care Cards.(TMH)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is asking for help spreading cheer to patients this holiday season with Operation Care Cards!

What is Operation Care Cards?

TMH is collecting cards from November 14 – December 5 to be distributed to patients throughout TMH facilities from December 12 – January 1.

How does one participate?

It’s simple! Just follow these steps:

  • Download and print the premade card templates.
  • Decorate your cards.
  • Fill the cards with warm messages of support that avoid specific spiritual or holiday references. Instead, focus on neutral messages like “Happy Holidays,” “Season’s Greetings,” or “Happy New Year!”
  • Do not put your cards in envelopes, as they will be reviewed before distribution. Please do not address cards to a specific patient.
  • Drop off your cards between 8:30 am and 5 pm at one of the easy drop-off locations or mail them to the TMH Marketing and Communications Office before December 5.

Mailing Address

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Marketing and Communications Office - 1308 Hodges Dr. Tallahassee, Fl 32308

Drop-off Locations

Drop off your Care Cards at one of the TMH locations below:

  • Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s Public Relations Building, 1308 Hodges Drive
  • Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Foundation Building, 1331 E. Sixth Avenue
  • Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s Cafeteria, Café 1300, 1300 Miccosukee Road

