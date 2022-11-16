Operation Care Cards: TMH asking for decorated holiday cards for patients
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is asking for help spreading cheer to patients this holiday season with Operation Care Cards!
What is Operation Care Cards?
TMH is collecting cards from November 14 – December 5 to be distributed to patients throughout TMH facilities from December 12 – January 1.
How does one participate?
It’s simple! Just follow these steps:
- Download and print the premade card templates.
- Decorate your cards.
- Fill the cards with warm messages of support that avoid specific spiritual or holiday references. Instead, focus on neutral messages like “Happy Holidays,” “Season’s Greetings,” or “Happy New Year!”
- Do not put your cards in envelopes, as they will be reviewed before distribution. Please do not address cards to a specific patient.
- Drop off your cards between 8:30 am and 5 pm at one of the easy drop-off locations or mail them to the TMH Marketing and Communications Office before December 5.
Mailing Address
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Marketing and Communications Office - 1308 Hodges Dr. Tallahassee, Fl 32308
Drop-off Locations
Drop off your Care Cards at one of the TMH locations below:
- Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s Public Relations Building, 1308 Hodges Drive
- Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Foundation Building, 1331 E. Sixth Avenue
- Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s Cafeteria, Café 1300, 1300 Miccosukee Road
