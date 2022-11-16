Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend

(Pexels via MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days.

Check out the locations below:

LEON COUNTY

Thanksgiving Meals

  • Project Annie Incorporated - 11 am-1 pm on Thanksgiving Day at 625 West Fourth Avenue.
  • Grace Mission Episcopal Church - 11:30 am -1 pm on November 17th at 303 W. Brevard Street
  • First United Methodist Church - 11:30 am-1 pm on Thanksgiving Day at 325 W. Walnut Street. To make reservations, call (850) 997-5545 by November 21st.
  • The Salvation Army - Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal - 11 am to 2 pm on Wednesday, November 23rd at 2410 Allen Rd, Tallahassee. No reservation is needed; everyone is invited to attend. Phone: 850-222-0304

Food Drives

  • Faith Presbyterian Church - 2200 N. Meridian Road from 9 am-10 am on November 19th. Non-perishable food drive that also occurs every third Saturday of each month from 9 am-10 am.

GADSDEN COUNTY

Thanksgiving Meals

  • Power Ministries COGIC - 11 am-2 pm on Thanksgiving Day at 32 E Washington Street.

MADISON COUNTY

Thanksgiving Meals

  • Senior Citizens Counsel - 11 am to 2:30 pm on Thanksgiving Day at 1161 SW Harvey Greene Dr, Madison, FL 32340

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New head coach Zach Grage is coming into a program that already has a winning culture.
Lowndes fires Vikings football coach Zach Grage
Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a semi near the Greensboro exit on...
Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Gunshot victim calls for help from Jefferson Co. fast food restaurant

Latest News

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is asking for help spreading cheer to patients this holiday...
Operation Care Cards: TMH asking for decorated holiday cards for patients
U.S. visitors boost Florida tourism industry
Crash with injuries on Blountstown Highway
Crash with injuries on Blountstown Highway
Crash with injuries on Blountstown Highway