Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days.

Check out the locations below:

LEON COUNTY

Thanksgiving Meals

Project Annie Incorporated - 11 am-1 pm on Thanksgiving Day at 625 West Fourth Avenue.

Grace Mission Episcopal Church - 11:30 am -1 pm on November 17th at 303 W. Brevard Street

First United Methodist Church - 11:30 am-1 pm on Thanksgiving Day at 325 W. Walnut Street. To make reservations, call (850) 997-5545 by November 21st.

The Salvation Army - Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal - 11 am to 2 pm on Wednesday, November 23rd at 2410 Allen Rd, Tallahassee. No reservation is needed; everyone is invited to attend. Phone: 850-222-0304

Food Drives

Faith Presbyterian Church - 2200 N. Meridian Road from 9 am-10 am on November 19th. Non-perishable food drive that also occurs every third Saturday of each month from 9 am-10 am.

GADSDEN COUNTY

Thanksgiving Meals

Power Ministries COGIC - 11 am-2 pm on Thanksgiving Day at 32 E Washington Street.

MADISON COUNTY

Thanksgiving Meals

Senior Citizens Counsel - 11 am to 2:30 pm on Thanksgiving Day at 1161 SW Harvey Greene Dr, Madison, FL 32340

