Chef Uri Lavine’s candied sweet potatoes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri Lavine stopped by the Good Morning Show and shared his recipe for candied sweet potatoes.

Candied Sweet Potatoes

Total Time - 45 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

1 (2 lb, 8 oz) can cut sweet potatoes in syrup

3/4 cup unsalted butter, divided

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar divided

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup praline pecans

1/4 cup flour

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Drain sweet potatoes well. Arrange drained sweet potatoes in an 8- x 8-inch baking dish; set aside.

2. Combine in a 3-quart saucepot: 1/2 cup butter, maple syrup, dark brown sugar, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, ground ginger, salt, and pepper until blended. Bring to a boil over medium-high, then lower heat to medium-low; simmer for 2–3 minutes until sugars have dissolved, and the mixture is emulsified.

3. Pour syrup over sweet potatoes; bake uncovered for 20 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, chop pecans and melt the remaining 1/4 cup of butter. Combine in a medium bowl: pecans, flour, and remaining 1/4 cup granulated sugar until blended. Stir in melted butter, and coat pecans well. Top sweet potatoes with pecan mixture and bake 10 more minutes until browned. Serve.

