Cold weather shelters to open Thursday evening in Tallahassee

(Michelle Roberts - WCTV)
By Sabrina Bradley
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight cold shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering in an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness.

Safety measures will include face masks, socially distanced sleeping arrangements and sanitation practices.

Intake begins at 9 pm at The Kearney Center located at 2650 Municipal Way.

If needed, overflow sheltering will be provided by community partner sites to shelter overnight and leave the following morning at 7 am.

The City of Tallahassee’s Star Metro bus service will be providing transportation to sheltering.

For assistance in accessing Star Metro, call 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

