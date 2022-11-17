First woman elected as Alabama senator begins taking office

Katie Britt succeeds long-time Senator Richard Shelby
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) went from working as Richard Shelby’s chief of staff to eventually replacing him as a U.S. senator.

Alabama now goes from having one of the oldest U.S. senators, Shelby is 87-years-old, to one of the youngest. Britt is 40-years-old.

Britt made her first trip to Congress decades ago as an intern for Shelby.

“Over 20 years ago,” Britt said, “and this very building. And then now to be here with my name on the door, it’s really surreal.”

Britt won her election with 66 percent of the vote. She is pitching herself as a family-friendly senator. Britt said she can deliver the change she says voters want.

“They want us to seal and secure our border,” Britt said. “They see what that’s doing in our communities from a safety perspective and what it’s doing with the fentanyl crisis. It’s not only hitting every community across Alabama, but schools and into families.”

Britt says she wants to carry on the Shelby’s legacy of making relationships and seizing opportunities, but she plans to make her own personal mark on the position.

“Make sure that I’m Senator Katie Britt,” Britt said. “I’m my own person. That I am walking forward and working hard for our parents across our state and nation.”

Britt’s term technically begins January 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash with injuries on Blountstown Highway
Two injured in crash on Blountstown Highway
City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex on Lafayette Street.
City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex
New head coach Zach Grage is coming into a program that already has a winning culture.
Lowndes fires Vikings football coach Zach Grage
Magbanua being brought back to Tallahassee for questioning in Markel murder case
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating three armed robberies Tuesday and Wednesday...
TPD investigates armed robbery spree at Circle Ks

Latest News

Georgia Supervisor of Elections race the clock to prepare for Senate Runoff
Georgia Supervisor of Elections race the clock to prepare for Senate Runoff
Judge mallet
Judges clear way for redistricting case
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls
Nearly 70,000 Leon Co. residents have already voted ahead of election day