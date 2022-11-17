The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County issued a rabies alert

Suwannee County Health Department Rabies Alert (gfx)
Suwannee County Health Department Rabies Alert (gfx)(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health issued a rabies alert Wednesday for the City of Live Oak.

The alerted areas are from US 90 to the North; From White Avenue to the East; from Helvenston Street to the South; and Ohio Avenue to the West.

The alert was made in a response to a confirmed case of rabies in a cat. Everyone who lives in or visits the city of Live Oak should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and that domestic animals are at risk if they are not vaccinated.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

  • Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.
  • Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact the local animal control agency.
  • Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.
  • Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garage cans or litter.
  • Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.
  • Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the FDH in Suwannee County at 386-362-2708.

For further information on rabies, you can visit the Florida Department of Health’s website.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New head coach Zach Grage is coming into a program that already has a winning culture.
Lowndes fires Vikings football coach Zach Grage
Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a semi near the Greensboro exit on...
Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County
Crash with injuries on Blountstown Highway
Two injured in crash on Blountstown Highway
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night
City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex on Lafayette Street.
City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex

Latest News

Flu surges in local emergency rooms
Flu surges in local emergency rooms
emergency sign
Doctors discuss Flu’s impact on minority communities
Doctors discuss Flu's impact on minority communities
After one Florida State University student died suddenly in 2020, other students are coming...
FSU students raise awareness about cardiac arrest after a student died in 2020