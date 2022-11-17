The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County issued a rabies alert

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health issued a rabies alert Wednesday for the City of Live Oak.

The alerted areas are from US 90 to the North; From White Avenue to the East; from Helvenston Street to the South; and Ohio Avenue to the West.

The alert was made in a response to a confirmed case of rabies in a cat. Everyone who lives in or visits the city of Live Oak should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and that domestic animals are at risk if they are not vaccinated.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact the local animal control agency.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the FDH in Suwannee County at 386-362-2708.

For further information on rabies, you can visit the Florida Department of Health’s website.

