Freeze Warning: What you need to know

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A freeze warning is currently in effect for portions of Southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle for overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Freeze warnings are issued when temperatures are forecast to be below 32°F within the next 24 hours.

As of 11:00 a.m., the freeze warning is in effect for the following counties highlighted in purple:

A freeze warning is in effect for the following counties highlighted in Purple. (WCTV)

This is a great time to recall three of the four Ps of winter weather safety:

People- Check in with elderly or at-risk loved ones and neighbors.

Pets- Bring them inside, or at least into a warmer area!

Plants- Either cover them up or bring them inside.

It is important to keep in mind that temperatures may dip to at or below freezing in surrounding counties as well. The viewing area as a whole is forecast to drop into at least the mid-30s. Frost can also be expected throughout the area in the early hours of Friday morning.

Here are the forecasted morning lows for Friday morning:

Forecast morning lows for Friday, November 17 (WCTV)

Stay tuned to your local officials for information regarding cold night shelters, and download the WCTV First Alert Weather App to receive notifications when your area is under a freeze warning.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.