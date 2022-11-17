Local organizations need donations for Thanksgiving meals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -With food costs on the rise, many people may be feeling the pinch as the Thanksgiving holiday is quickly approaching but many local organizations are teaming up to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

Project Annie and Good News Outreach are joining forces to feed more than 2,000 people on Thanksgiving day.

They’re also providing take-home plates to those in need.

Prices on turkeys are up nearly 30% this year and there are double-digit price increases for potatoes, stuffing and other common items on the holiday menu.

Executive Director of Good News Outreach Cheval Breggins said they’ve continued serving their community through their pantries twice a week, every week and will continue to do so.

Director of Project Annie, Annie Johnson told WCTV that she has seen the increase in need in our area.

“A lot of folks are asking for food this thanksgiving and I’ve got about 20 boxes ready to give to a family in need,” said Director of Project Annie, Annie Johnson.

Johnson said that this year she plans on cooking 60 turkeys and at least 8 pans of potato salad.

Directors at both organizations tell me they are still in need of donations.

They’re asking for to-go plates, mac and cheese, cake and pie crusts just to name a few.

Last year, Project Annie fed around 1,000 people. This year, they expect to feed over 2,000 people and it’s donations from the public that make it possible.

They’ve also incorporated seating for nearly 300 people for those who want to come to sit down and enjoy their meal with live music and face painting for the kids.

Breggins shares why he thinks it’s important we give back during the holiday season.

“People have had various experiences, there may have been a loss so people could be down and it’s our responsibility to lift people’s spirits when we can. We do it throughout the year but definitely during the holidays because people may be missing family and money may be a little tight,” said Executive Director of Good News Outreach Cheval Breggins.

Both organizations will team up to hold a Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving at Project Annie’s location at 625 West Fourth Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

