Local parties react to Trump 2024 presidential run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 bid for the White House on Wednesday and the reaction from local Republicans and Democrats in Leon County is that “it’s time to move on.”

The very words of political commentator and radio host Ed Moore who said he found the timing of Trump’s announcement “awkward.”

“You win elections by adding people to your group, not subtracting people. You win elections by multiplying your size, not dividing,” Moore said. “Donald Trump is divisive.”

On the heels of an election in Tallahassee that saw House and Senate Republicans in Florida win a supermajority in both chambers, Gov. Ron DeSantis shrugged off criticism from Trump who had threatened to reveal damaging information on him if he too sought a White House bid.

“What you learn is all that’s just noise and really what matters is are you leading, are you getting in front of issues, are you delivering results for people and are you standing up for folks,” DeSantis said.

Leon County Democrat Ryan Ray said that Democrats can’t be distracted by infighting on the Republican side.

“I think if we do the sort of party building and messaging about the issues that actually matter, as opposed to the issues they mentioned, I think 2024 can be a great year in Leon County,” Ray said.

Trump would become only the second former president ever elected to two non-consecutive terms if he were to win in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.