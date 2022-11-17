Mike’s First Alert Forecast - November 16, 2022
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for November 16th, 2022.
Mostly cloudy and chilly again tonight with no more than a stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the 40s. Another mostly cloudy and cool day tomorrow, in the 50s to near 60.
Colder start Friday morning in the mid-30s, but then Friday afternoon cool sunshine with highs in the low 60s.
The weekend looks mostly cloudy and cool with a slight chance of isolated showers.
