Portion of Apalachee Parkway closed until November 22 for overpass repairs

A City of Tallahassee utility truck slammed into the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad overpass...
A City of Tallahassee utility truck slammed into the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad overpass in the 700 block of the parkway Monday around 8 a.m. January 3, 2022.(Winn Peeples)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A portion of Apalachee Parkway from Calhoun Street to Broward Street will be closed from Thursday, November 17th at 5 a.m. until Tuesday, November 22 at 5 a.m. Crews have posted detour signs to help drivers navigate the construction.

During this time, construction crews will be making final repairs to a CSX railway overpass on Apalachee PKWY. that was damaged after a City of Tallahassee utility truck struck the overpass in January, 2022.

The Driver of that truck was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash with injuries on Blountstown Highway
Two injured in crash on Blountstown Highway
City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex on Lafayette Street.
City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex
New head coach Zach Grage is coming into a program that already has a winning culture.
Lowndes fires Vikings football coach Zach Grage
Magbanua being brought back to Tallahassee for questioning in Markel murder case
Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a semi near the Greensboro exit on...
Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County

Latest News

An early morning pedestrian is silhouetted against sunrise as he walks through the U.S. Flags...
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
Suwannee County Health Department Rabies Alert (gfx)
Rabies alert issued in Suwannee County
Local parties weigh in on Trump re-election bid.
Local parties react to Trump 2024 presidential run
Local organizations need donations for Thanksgiving meals
Local organizations need donations for Thanksgiving meals