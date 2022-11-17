Portion of Apalachee Parkway closed until November 22 for overpass repairs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A portion of Apalachee Parkway from Calhoun Street to Broward Street will be closed from Thursday, November 17th at 5 a.m. until Tuesday, November 22 at 5 a.m. Crews have posted detour signs to help drivers navigate the construction.

During this time, construction crews will be making final repairs to a CSX railway overpass on Apalachee PKWY. that was damaged after a City of Tallahassee utility truck struck the overpass in January, 2022.

The Driver of that truck was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

