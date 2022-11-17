TPD investigates armed robbery spree at Circle Ks

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating three armed robberies Tuesday and Wednesday at convenience stores, two of which are believed to be connected.

The first hold-up happened a little before 2:30 Tuesday morning at the Circle K at 3433 Crawfordville Rd.

The suspect demanded both registers be opened. When the clerk couldn’t open the second register, the suspect fired a shot before fleeing the scene, police say. No one was hurt.

About 30 minutes later, TPD responded to another armed robbery, this one at the Circle K at 1520 Jackson Bluff Road, about four miles from the first scene.

Police say the suspect held the store manager at gunpoint and, demanded money from the register, then got away.

Another robbery happened the next night, just before 11:30 pm, at the Circle K at 3610 Shamrock Street West.

The suspect was armed with a firearm and forced the store employee to forfeit the cash from the register, according to TPD.

Investigators say preliminary evidence indicates the November 15 hold-ups may have been committed by the same suspect.

TPD says no arrests have been made, and investigators are not releasing a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling 850-574-TIPS

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

