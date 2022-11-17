WATCH: Lost dog turns herself in to police

A lost dog turned herself in to police, and nail polish will tell you if your beer is cold. (CNN, LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE, JULIE HARPER, MUSEUMS VICTORIA, COORS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A lost dog has been reunited with her family after taking matters into her own paws and getting help at a police station.

Surveillance video captured the moment the border collie, named Rosie, walked into a police station in Loughborough, England.

Police say she had run off while on a walk before heading to the station, where she curled up and patiently waited for help.

Officers used the clever collie’s collar to reunite her with her owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash with injuries on Blountstown Highway
Two injured in crash on Blountstown Highway
City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex on Lafayette Street.
City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex
New head coach Zach Grage is coming into a program that already has a winning culture.
Lowndes fires Vikings football coach Zach Grage
Magbanua being brought back to Tallahassee for questioning in Markel murder case
Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a semi near the Greensboro exit on...
Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County

Latest News

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17,...
Elizabeth Holmes faces judgment day for her Theranos crimes
FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia....
Obama to announce expansion of young leaders program to US
A City of Tallahassee utility truck slammed into the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad overpass...
Portion of Apalachee Parkway closed until November 22 for overpass repairs
Starbucks workers are planning to strike Thursday.
Starbucks workers plan strikes at more than 100 US stores
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference as Democrats...
Pelosi to announce ‘future plans’ after GOP wins House