Liberty County Volleyball celebrating first state title in school history

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Bulldogs are still celebrating their first state volleyball title in school history.

The girls volleyball team won the 1A state championship earlier this week, defeating Baker in straight sets. The Bulldogs winning 26-24, 25-22, 25-20, according to box scores posted by the FHSAA.

“These girls are like a family; they love one another, they work hard for each other,” Girls Volleyball Coach Jennifer Sewell said. “They wanted to win.”

Sewell says this is the first time in ten years Liberty County has advanced to the finals and the first time it has won.

The team wound up in a pile in the middle of the court after winning match point Sunday, watching a Baker bump go wide.

“It was a relief when we saw that ball going out,” Sewell said. “All that hard work, all those tears ... it was all worth it.”

Coach Sewell says plans for a school-wide celebration are still in the works.

