Liberty County Volleyball celebrating first state title in school history

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Bulldogs are still celebrating their first state volleyball title in school history.

The girls volleyball team won the 1A state championship earlier this week, defeating Baker in straight sets. The Bulldogs winning 26-24, 25-22, 25-20, according to box scores posted by the FHSAA.

“These girls are like a family; they love one another, they work hard for each other,” Girls Volleyball Coach Jennifer Sewell said. “They wanted to win.”

Sewell says this is the first time in ten years Liberty County has advanced to the finals and the first time it has won.

The team wound up in a pile in the middle of the court after winning match point Sunday, watching a Baker bump go wide.

“It was a relief when we saw that ball going out,” Sewell said. “All that hard work, all those tears ... it was all worth it.”

Coach Sewell says plans for a school-wide celebration are still in the works.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement released Thursday morning, PBA Big Bend Chapter President Richard Murphy said...
Officers union calls for removal of Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board member
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating three armed robberies Tuesday and Wednesday...
TPD investigates armed robbery spree at Circle Ks
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee
A freeze warning is in effect for overnight tonight into Friday morning.
Freeze Warning: What you need to know
State Workers in Florida to Get Extra Days Off

Latest News

Head Coach Willie Simmons leads his team out for a game against Southern.
Miranda: Investigating FAMU Football’s Odds of making the FCS Playoffs for a Second Straight Year
New head coach Zach Grage is coming into a program that already has a winning culture.
Lowndes fires Vikings football coach Zach Grage
FSU moves to 0-3 on the season as they lose to Troy, 79-72
WCTV Morning Pep Rally
Best moments of Morning Pep Rally 2022