Moose Lodge car show to benefit Honor Flight Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A car show taking place in Tallahassee on Saturday will benefit Honor Flight. Tallahassee Moose Lodge #1075 is hosting the Show and Shine Open Car Show.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1478 Capital Circle Northwest. No pre-registration is required.

Entrants must pay $15 to enter their classic cars, trucks, modifieds, or motorcycle.

There will also be a silent auction, a 50/50 ticket raffle, food for sale, and more!

All proceeds will go to Honor Flight Tallahassee, which is scheduled for April 29th, 2023.

