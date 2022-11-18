One person hurt, leaps from window to escape Valdosta house fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - One person is hospitalized after a fire early Friday morning in Valdosta. Valdosta Fire Department says the fire broke out around 2:30 am at a two-story home at 700 Lake Park Rd.

Firefighters say one person jumped from the second floor to escape the flames. They were taken to South Georgia Medical Center with injuries from the fire. Everyone else inside the home escaped without injury, according to VFD.

Firefighters say the flames started in the bedroom, and the cause of the fire was electrical.

