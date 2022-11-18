One person hurt, leaps from window to escape Valdosta house fire

One person is hospitalized after a fire early Friday morning in Valdosta. Valdosta Fire...
One person is hospitalized after a fire early Friday morning in Valdosta. Valdosta Fire Department says the fire broke out around 2:30 am at a two-story home at 700 Lake Park Rd.(WCTV)
By Sabrina Bradley
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - One person is hospitalized after a fire early Friday morning in Valdosta. Valdosta Fire Department says the fire broke out around 2:30 am at a two-story home at 700 Lake Park Rd.

Firefighters say one person jumped from the second floor to escape the flames. They were taken to South Georgia Medical Center with injuries from the fire. Everyone else inside the home escaped without injury, according to VFD.

Firefighters say the flames started in the bedroom, and the cause of the fire was electrical.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement released Thursday morning, PBA Big Bend Chapter President Richard Murphy said...
Officers union calls for removal of Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board member
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating three armed robberies Tuesday and Wednesday...
TPD investigates armed robbery spree at Circle Ks
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee
A freeze warning is in effect for overnight tonight into Friday morning.
Freeze Warning: What you need to know
State Workers in Florida to Get Extra Days Off

Latest News

Tarran Jefferson, a Griffin Middle School counselor, teaches students how doing positive things...
WCTV Community Classroom: Tarran Jefferson from Griffin Middle School
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee
What’s Brewing: November 16, 2022
What’s Brewing: November 18, 2022
Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash