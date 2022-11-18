Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was killed Thursday evening after getting hit by a vehicle on Tallahassee’s western side of town.

The incident happened in the area of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street around 7:30 p.m, according to the Tallahassee Police Department’s social media pages made at 11 p.m.

Mabry Street was closed down past 11 p.m. as police officers investigated the crash scene.

No other information has been made available as of Friday morning.

