Remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered what appears to be remains of a fetus or an infant.

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.

According to WFXT, the remains were found in a freezer.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating three armed robberies Tuesday and Wednesday...
TPD investigates armed robbery spree at Circle Ks
In a statement released Thursday morning, PBA Big Bend Chapter President Richard Murphy said...
Officers union calls for removal of Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board member
A freeze warning is in effect for overnight tonight into Friday morning.
Freeze Warning: What you need to know
A City of Tallahassee utility truck slammed into the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad overpass...
Portion of Apalachee Parkway closed until November 22 for overpass repairs
Magbanua being brought back to Tallahassee for questioning in Markel murder case

Latest News

Zoo officials said baby Kucheza wasn’t breathing well on his own, so he stayed in the hospital...
Powerful reunion: Chimpanzee reunited with newborn after 2-day separation
Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released
The lake-effect snow spawned some "thundersnow" that was caught on a security camera.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 'Thundersnow' in New York
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years