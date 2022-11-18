State Workers in Florida to Get Extra Days Off

(WCJB)
By News Service of Florida
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced that state offices will be closed Nov. 23, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, giving workers a few extra days off around the holidays. The state had planned to close offices Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving, and Nov. 25. It also had planned to close offices on Dec. 26 to mark Christmas and Jan. 2 to mark the New Year.

“Our state employees have worked hard throughout the year, especially over the past few months responding to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “Closing state offices on November 23, December 23 and December 30 will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families to enjoy the holiday season. The First Lady and I are thankful for the dedication our state employees have demonstrated to helping the people of Florida.”

