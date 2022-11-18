Tallahassee bakery finds ingredients for success during uncertain times

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -First the pandemic, then inflation and supply chain woes. Running a restaurant or eatery right now is no easy feat.

The Big Bend and South Georgia has seen its share of local restaurants closing over the past few years.

But in 2022, Florida actually saw a slight increase in Plan Reviews, or restaurants in the works, over 2021, according to the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

The success stories are out there, even if they can be difficult to spot. TC Bakery certainly qualifies.

The bakery is set for a big transition. The owner, Jennifer Young, isn’t afraid of the current economic landscape as she takes her next steps.

Young opened the restaurant in 2019 at a location her parents had operated for years on Eugenia Street, nestled next to FAMU’s campus. 2020 proved to be a struggle.

“It wasn’t easy for us either, but we found a way to pivot,” she said.

They streamlined into bakery only, and with it, a loyal following started to develop.

”It was never in the plans to grow this big, but God is just good,” she said.

Friday marked the last day of business at the Eugenia Street location, which Young says she outgrew a year ago.

She plans to expand into what she calls a ‘factory’ in Wakulla County. Her sweets are already in two local grocery stores, with plans for more.

That’s exciting news for bakery super fans like Rolanda Dennis.

“You can feel the love as you’re eating it,” she said.

“I’m so proud of her and so excited for her, I can’t wait to follow her journey,” Dennis said.

As supply started to dwindle on the final day, Young couldn’t help but reflect. Her father passed away in August, leaving behind a blossoming business.

“I know he is up in heaven smiling,” she said.

