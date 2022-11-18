Two organizations deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving feasts to those in need

Share Your Heart and Fellowship of Christian Athletes are two groups that supplied over 300 feasts to families in Leon and Gadsden Counties.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of families will be receiving the missing pieces for a Thanksgiving feast as local volunteers work to deliver turkeys and canned goods to families in need.

Share Your Heart and Fellowship of Christian Athletes are two groups that supplied over 300 feasts to families in Leon and Gadsden Counties.

Each family was chosen by school principals who noted students in need.

“They know the needs of the children, and they know the needs of the families,” said the Director of Share Your Heart, Manny Arisso.

Volunteers were busy in the Walmart parking lot on N. Monroe St. sorting and distributing bags and boxes, packing turkeys and the fixings for those in need.

“A lot of people are in poverty right now. a lot of people are going through difficult times, and we want to be able to help them. not only now but for Christmas, we want to be here for the community,” Arisso said.

School staff and members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes packed up their cars to fan out to schools in two counties and to make sure the goods are distributed to students and families.

“Thanksgiving is a time where we need to be thankful and some families can’t even afford to put thanksgiving dinner on the table, so we’re helping with that to be able to show them some love,” said Pastor Eli Hendricks.

Loris McCorvey with Leon County Schools said COVID-19 and inflation have put a damper on the already hurting community.

“The school is not just education now. we’re providing counseling, taking care of mental health, we’re providing all of Maslow’s needs, and we’re pushing in in our school system in every way we can,” said LCS’s staff member Loris McCorvey.

Kez McCorvey with the FCA wanted the community to know that they are there to serve.

“It’s one thing to know you have a friend and someone you can look to in those tough times, and we want to represent that,” said North Florida Director of FCA Kez McCorvey.

Pastor Hendricks said their next project will be providing Christmas gifts to children in need.

