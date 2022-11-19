Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit

An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a flight landed at JFK.(JT GENTER via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities arrested an airline passenger who allegedly charged the cockpit door after a flight.

The LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw, Poland landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday evening.

Witnesses reported a passenger near the back of the cabin started yelling and charging toward the front shortly after landing.

The flight crew stopped him from entering the cockpit, but then the passenger reportedly tried to head for the exit door.

Witnesses said at least one passenger helped restrain the man until the plane reached the gate.

Port Authority police then boarded the aircraft and arrested him.

Officials said a flight attendant was struck in the head during the incident.

It’s unclear what charges if any, the man may face.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee
State Workers in Florida to Get Extra Days Off
Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash
In a statement released Thursday morning, PBA Big Bend Chapter President Richard Murphy said...
Officers union calls for removal of Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board member
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating three armed robberies Tuesday and Wednesday...
TPD investigates armed robbery spree at Circle Ks

Latest News

Rishi Sunak leaves the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022....
UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy
The Amber Alert for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt has been canceled.
Missing Wyoming girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Two organizations deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving feasts to those in need
Two organizations deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving feasts to those in need
Tallahassee teen will perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade
Tallahassee teen will perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade