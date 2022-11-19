Florida State soccer pulls away, 4-1 over LSU

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State soccer used yet another second-half barrage to lift itself past LSU, 4-1 in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament.

The Seminoles (15-2-3) and Tigers (10-4-7) traded goals in the opening 45 of play with the Bayou Bengals striking first in the 10th minute off a cross from Angelina Thoreson to Wasila Diwura-Soale. But just 11 minutes later Florida State would find the equalizer as Jenna Nighswonger knocked one over the Tigers’ keeper for her sixth of the year.

From there, FSU would have one of its patented offensive explosions in the second half with Ran Iwai, Onyi Echegini and Amelia Horton all finding the back of the net including Echegini’s club-leading 10th of the season.

The win was not just notable for keeping the Seminoles’ title defense alive but also for Head Coach Brian Pensky who earned his 200th victory in the college ranks.

With the win, FSU advances to the third round of the Tournament on Sunday at the Seminole Soccer Complex, with Pensky’s squad set to take on ACC for Pitt on Sunday at 5 PM.

