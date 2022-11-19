FSU moves to 0-4 for first time since 1959-60 as Florida doubles them up in the second half

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State was giving in-state rival Florida all they could handle for a half at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Friday evening, but then the tables turned on the Seminoles during the second half. A 43-26 first-half lead for the Seminoles evaporated in the opening minutes of the second half and Florida ran away with a 76-67 victory, outscoring FSU 50-24 over the final 20 minutes. The Gators pushed their lead to as many as 11 points.

FSU is now 0-4 to start a season for the first time since 1959-60.

In the loss, FSU had three in double figures - Caleb Mills (21), Matthew Cleveland (14), and Darin Green Jr. (14). As a team, FSU was 25-of-61 (41.0%) from the floor, but just 10-of-30 (33.3%) in the second half. They hit just 3-of-16 (18.8%) of their 3-point attempts on the evening, going 0-of-10 (0%) in the second half. FSU was 14-of-15 (93.3%) from the line. The Seminoles had just five assists and 16 turnovers. They recorded six blocks and six steals. The Seminoles were out-rebounded, 42-32.

The Gators, who were led by Colin Castleton’s 25 points and nine rebounds, have won the last two meetings between the two teams. Florida’s victory in Tallahassee was their first in their last five trips to Tallahassee. The Gators were 24-of-60 (40.0%) from the field, but shot 16-of-31 (51.6%) in the second half. They were just 3-of-17 (17.6%) from deep. They hit 25-of-31 (80.6%) of their free throw attempts. They have 11 assists compared to 13 turnovers. They had five blocks and five steals.

Castleton was one of three in double figures for Florida.

Debuts: Freshman guard Chandler Jackson and freshman forward De’Ante Green both made their regular season debuts for the Seminoles. Jackson hit a free throw, scoring one point, while playing just two minutes. Green played just one minute and recorded no stats.

Returns: Center Naheem McLeod, who missed Monday’s game after being injured against UCF, returned to action on Friday evening. He fouled out after 11 minutes. He did not score, but did grab four rebounds and blocked a pair of shots.

Up next: FSU returns to action on Monday when they host Mercer at 6:30 p.m.

