FSU takes care of business in dominating Louisiana on Saturday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - No. 19 Florida State dominated Louisiana from beginning to end on Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., as the Seminoles defeated the Ragin’ Cajuns, 49-17.

FSU improves to 8-3, while Louisiana falls to 5-6 on the season.

The Seminoles had their most productive half of the season on the scoreboard as they posted 35 points in the first half.

On the day, the Seminoles posted 440 yards, including 251 rushing yards. It marks the sixth consecutive game that FSU has rushed for 200 or more yards.

Some individual standout performances include quarterback Jordan Travis going 9-of-14 for 112 passing yards and a touchdown, while adding five rushes for 38 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He played one half of football. Travis’ touchdown pass went to wide receiver Malik McClain on a 9-yard strike that included a great hands catch by the wideout.

Running back Treshaun Ward, who rushed for 38 yards, scored two touchdowns on the ground. Fellow running back Trey Benson led the Seminoles with 80 rushing yards on 16 carries and scored once.

Reserve quarterbacks Tate Rodemaker, AJ Duffy and Gino English all saw action in the second half. Rodemaker was 1-of-1 with a 45-yard completion to wide receiver Kentron Poitier. Duffy was 1-of-4 with a 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end Markeston Douglas. It marked Duffy’s first career touchdown pass and the first career touchdown reception for Douglas. English was 2-of-2 for 16 passing yards.

On defense, safety Jammie Robinson turned in another stellar performance. In a half of football, he had six tackles, including three solo tackles. He also had a tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry, and a pass breakup. He had an impressive tackle on a fourth down by Louisiana where he forced a turnover on downs.

Linebacker DJ Lundy (1.5 sacks, 1.5 TFL), defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (1 sack, 1 TFL), defensive end Jared Verse (1 sack, 1 TFL) and defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr. (0.5 sacks, 0.5 TFL) all recorded negative plays for the defense.

Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett forced a fumble early in the second half, which was recovered by safety Shyheim Brown.

The touchdown allowed by FSU with just over 11 minutes remaining in the game was the first touchdown allowed by the Seminoles in more than 11 quarters of play and the first touchdown allowed in their past 33 drives. Louisiana would tack on another touchdown on their next drive.

Louisiana finished with 289 total yards, with a lot of that coming during garbage time and against FSU’s second and third team defenses.

FSU improves to 1-0 all-time against Louisiana and 26-9-1 all-time against current members of the Sun Belt Conference.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.