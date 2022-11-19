Replay: Football Friday Night (11/18)

The Chiles Timberwolves square off against the North Florida Christian Eagles
By Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...

Munroe vs St. John Paul II

Maclay vs North Florida Christian

St. Pius X vs Thomas County Central

Cottondale vs Sneads

Harrison vs Colquitt County

Pensacola Catholic vs Florida High

Burke County vs Bainbridge

Blountstown vs Port St. Joe

Liberty County (GA) vs Thomasville

West Florida vs Suwannee

Pinewood Christian vs Brookwood

Madison County vs Union County

Telfair County vs Early County

Cook vs Thomson

Lafayette vs Hilliard

Terrell Academy vs Valwood

