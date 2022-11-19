Tallahassee teen will perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

When Peyton Walls was 3 years old, she dreamed of being a Rockette, dancing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
“When she was growing up, we’d always pause the TV so she could always make sure she got to see them,” Peyton’s mom, Julia, said.

Now, 14 years later, Peyton is getting the chance to meet them in New York City.

She’s been selected to perform with Spirit of America Productions in the Macy’s parade.

“I was in shock that they actually chose me,” Peyton said.

She’s one of about 1,000 13 to 18-year-olds across the country who earned one of those coveted spots.

It might not be the Rockettes, but it’s a start.

“I thought it was fake,” Peyton said. “I remember texting my mom and being like, ‘Is this for real?’”

But Peyton’s mom says the accomplishment is well-deserved.

“Honestly, Peyton just doesn’t stop,” her mom said. “She never walked—she ran. And danced. Always. Like, down the hall. Even now, I tell her to clean the kitchen and I can see the reflection in the TV, she’s behind me dancing in the kitchen.”

Now, instead of watching the parade, like Peyton’s done every year for the last 14 years, she’ll be in it, with her family cheering her on through the screen.

