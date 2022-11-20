Dutch Apple Pie Minis recipe by Jaclyn Harold.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jaclyn Harold demonstrates how to make Dutch Apple Pie Minis.

Ingredients:

1 Lemon

Assorted apples

1 ½ stick of butter

½ cup Brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

½ Teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoon cinnamon

¾ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon cardamom

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 Box of puff pastry

Instructions:

Start by juicing about 2-tablespoons worth of your lemon and zesting about a teaspoon. Place both the juice and the zest in a high-sided skillet- no heat.

For your apples, I used already sliced assorted apples, so all I had to do for these mini pies is peel them and chop them into smaller pieces. Once chopped, add the apples into the skillet and mix them in with the lemon juice and zest to prevent browning and bring out the flavor.

Turn the stove to medium heat, and start adding in the rest of the ingredients for the filling:

½ cup brown sugar

1/3 cup of AP Flour

½ teaspoon of kosher salt

½ teaspoon of cardamom

½ cup of granulated sugar

1 ½ teaspoons of cinnamon

Stir until the flour is no longer visible. Set a timer for 20 minutes and turn the heat down to simmer. Try to stir every 3 minutes or so to prevent the filling from sticking or burning... And remove from the heat when the apples are fork-tender.

Stir in 1 teaspoon of vanilla and transfer the filling to a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Let cool in the freezer for about 30 minutes.

For your mini crusts. Roll out a box of puff pastry and cut it into squares. I lined a standard cupcake pan with a little flour before placing my squares in and set that aside.

After the apple pie filling is cooled, spoon about a teaspoon or two into each pastry square.

Add your crumble, which is made with:

1 ½ cups of AP Flour

1/3 cup of white sugar

¾ cup of brown sugar

½ teaspoon of kosher salt

Pour in ¾ cup of melted butter then place your mini pies in the oven at 425 degrees for 15 minutes and enjoy.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.