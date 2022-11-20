Florida A&M beats Bethune-Cookman 41-20 in Florida Classic

Willie Simmons hoists the Florida Classic trophy after beating Bethune-Cookman 41-20
Willie Simmons hoists the Florida Classic trophy after beating Bethune-Cookman 41-20(Dominic Miranda | WCTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa passed for two touchdowns, Jaylen McCloud rushed for two scores and Florida A&M beat Bethune-Cookman 41-20 on Saturday in the Florida Classic.

Florida A&M (9-2, 7-1 SWAC) extended its winning streak to nine games after season-opening losses to Jackson State and North Carolina.

Moussa also had a 24-yard receiving touchdown, on a double pass from WR Xavier Smith, to take a 27-7 lead with 1:01 left before halftime. Smith also made five catches for 76 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown on a pass from Moussa.

Smith entered ranked third in the nation (first in SWAC) in receptions per game (8.2), fifth in receiving yards (first in SWAC) with 951 yards, and sixth in receiving touchdowns (first in SWAC) with 10. Moussa entered ranked 18th in passing yards with 2,538 and 19th with 19 passing TDs.

Jalon Jones threw for 172 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Bethune-Cookman (2-9, 2-6). He also rushed for 61 yards.

FAMU ended the year on a nine game winning streak and now has to wait and see if that was enough to make the FCS Playoffs for a second straight year.

