Four injured, including two young children, in Taylor County crash Saturday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four people were hurt, including two children, following a single-vehicle crash in Taylor County Saturday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a SUV was driving south on Spring Warrior Road near Quail Street around 6:30 p.m. when it traveled off the roadway to the right.

The front of the vehicle struck a power pole.

A 40-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were both critically injured in the incident.

A four-year-old boy was critically hurt, while a one-year-old girl was seriously injured.

All four are from Perry, FHP said.

FHP was assisted on scene by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and EMS.

