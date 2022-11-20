Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 20

Sunday will be cool and cloudy, with high temperatures only reaching the mid 50s.
By Josh Green
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The light showers from overnight last night and the early hours of this morning will clear out by the time the afternoon rolls around. Cloudy skies across the board today, with high temperatures only reaching the mid 50s.

The next best chance for rain arrives on Tuesday, with 40% coverage of scattered showers. For now, rain chances are down to 20% for Thanksgiving, with temperatures getting back to near 70.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:

