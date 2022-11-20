Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The light showers from overnight last night and the early hours of this morning will clear out by the time the afternoon rolls around. Cloudy skies across the board today, with high temperatures only reaching the mid 50s.

The next best chance for rain arrives on Tuesday, with 40% coverage of scattered showers. For now, rain chances are down to 20% for Thanksgiving, with temperatures getting back to near 70.

