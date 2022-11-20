Strike Snubbed: Rattlers left out of FCS Playoffs

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite finishing the season on a nine game winning streak, finishing second in the SWAC East and going 9-2 for the second straight year the Florida A&M Rattlers will not be making a second straight appearance in the FCS Playoffs.

“If you’re talking about Florida A&M, overall strength of schedule, non-conference they had a Division II in there and certainly if your strength of schedule is not that strong stacked up against the other teams that we’re comparing you against you want to make sure you’re managing your schedule,” said Jermaine Traux, chairman of the FCS Playoff Committee. “By managing we mean ideally winning all your games and we’re looking at the number of Division I wins that you had and they certainly had a n opportunity against Jackson State as a data point for the committee to look at and we did.”

FAMU was one of many teams on a crowded bubble this season hoping for an at-large bid into the playoffs. Many national experts criticizing the Rattlers’ strength of schedule despite its only losses coming to a FBS program and ACC Coastal Champion North Carolina and top 10 ranked Jackson State.

The Rattlers finish the season 9-2 with a perfect home record and a second straight victory over arch rival Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic.

