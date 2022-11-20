Tallahasee police investigating armed robbery at tobacco shop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Saturday evening armed robbery of a business, according to a TPD spokesperson.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. along 1525 West Tharpe Street, at the Tobacco Outlet.

A suspect armed with a pistol took cash from the business, according to officers. The suspect was not immediately found, and a forensics team was on site investigating.

Nobody was injured during the incident, per police.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.