Tallahasee police investigating armed robbery at tobacco shop

Police investigated an armed robbery in Tallahassee Saturday night.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Saturday evening armed robbery of a business, according to a TPD spokesperson.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. along 1525 West Tharpe Street, at the Tobacco Outlet.

A suspect armed with a pistol took cash from the business, according to officers. The suspect was not immediately found, and a forensics team was on site investigating.

Nobody was injured during the incident, per police.

