Tallahassee triplets attend first FSU game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee triplets took on their very first FSU football game Saturday.

WCTV has been following the trio--Kensley, Riley and Ellie--ever since they were born.

Their parents, Megan and Bo Walker, are both FSU alums who dreamed of one day taking their kids to a game.

But, after struggling with infertility, they weren’t sure whether it would ever come true.

“Ever since I went to school at Florida State, I knew that one day I was hoping to bring my own kids here,” Megan said.

“When we brought the girls home from the hospital, they came home in their Nole gear,” Bo said. “And we knew in a few years we would take them to their first game.”

Now, the wait is over.

Decked out in matching outfits and face paint, the tiny trio took their seats, surrounded by thousands of other Noles fans.

The Walkers say this moment is extra special, because, at one point, they didn’t think it would ever happen.

“We didn’t think we were going be able to have kids for a long time,” Bo said. “To be here today, it’s like a very surreal moment.”

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.