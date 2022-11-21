Bob Iger returning as Disney CEO, Bob Chapek steps down

Bob Iger arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Bob Iger arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Michael McILwee
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bob Iger is returning as CEO of Disney and will replace Bob Chapek in a shocking turn of events for the company.

According to a statement released late Sunday evening, The Walt Disney Co. announced that Bob Iger would return as CEO effective immediately.

The release reads, “Mr. Iger, who spent more than four decades at the Company, including 15 years as its CEO, has agreed to serve as Disney’s CEO for two years, with a mandate from the Board to set the strategic direction for renewed growth and to work closely with the Board in developing a successor to lead the Company at the completion of his term. Mr. Iger succeeds Bob Chapek, who has stepped down from his position.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” said Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”

“I am extremely optimistic for the future of this great company and thrilled to be asked by the Board to return as its CEO,” Mr. Iger said. “Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many people around the globe—most especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is an inspiration. I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling.”

