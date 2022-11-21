Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.

FHP says the teen overcorrected, and the sedan flipped over several times, finally landing upside down on the south shoulder of 164.

A 16-year old girl riding with her was flown to the hospital. Officials say the injured teen is expected to survive.

The others were not seriously injured.

The 15-year-old driver was charged with careless driving and cited for not having a valid driver’s license.

